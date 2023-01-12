A 26-year-old man had to be airlifted to Christiana Hospital after a crash on I-495 Thursday afternoon.
New Castle County Paramedics said they found a vehicle that had toppled off of I-495 Northbound north of the Edgemoor Road intersection at about 3:13 p.m. on January 12, 2023.
The driver suffered head and lower body injuries, and was taken by helicopter to Christiana Hospital in serious condition at the time of the flight.
I-495 Northbound was shut down for about 30 minutes to allow for the helicopter to land, the roadway was opened entirely just over an hour after the initial crash report.
Delaware State Police is investigating the cause of the wreck.