Delaware State Police have charged a 47-year old Wilmington man with murder in connection with a fiery car crash that killed a 52-year old New Castle woman in May of 2020 on I-495 in Edgemoor.
George Smith 3rd was arrested at his Wilmington residence on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and charged with second degree murder, reckless endangering, possession of a deadly weapon, and speeding.
Police said Smith was driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed northbound in the center lane of I-495 about one mile south of Edgemoor.
Smith failed to change lanes around a slower moving vehicle and smashed into the back of it, rupturing the gas tank.
The car, driven by Melanie Toto, ran off the highway and down an embankment where it burst into flames.
Toto was pronounced dead at the scene and police asked for public assistance in helping to identify her, using a front vanity license plate salvaged from the wreckage.
Collision investigators at the time said Smith's car ended up more than a thousand feet from the point of impact.
Smith was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on cash bond of more than one million dollars.