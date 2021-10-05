A driver is listed in serious condition following a fiery crash along Route 1 northbound near the Christiana Mall Monday afternoon.
The crash took place just before 4 p.m. after the exit for Center Boulevard.
Paramedics responded finding a vehicle fully engulfed in flames after it had rolled over onto the right shoulder.
They said the driver was treated for a head injury and possible internal injuries before being taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.
The vehicle remained on fire for about 20 minutes, and the mainline portion of Route 1 northbound was closed for about 90 minutes for crash cleanup and investigation.