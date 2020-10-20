An investigation is underway after a driver was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania, during the Monday evening drive.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the area of mile-marker 9.0 on I-95 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, for a report of a crash. When they arrived they found the body of Clifford Douby. Police said the 31-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.
Before coming to a rest, Douby's car struck the guardrail on both sides of the highway, police said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which police called a homicide. Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police at 484.840.1000.