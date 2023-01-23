A crash behind a stopped school bus in Seaford resulted in the death of one driver Monday morning.
Delaware State Police said a school bus on Route 13 near Lakeside Road was stopped and had its red lights flashing and the stop sign extended to pick up some children. A northbound driver struck a car that was already stopped behind the bus.
The driver of the car that was hit, a 69-year-old Hebron, Maryland man, later died in a hospital. The striking driver, a 19-year-old Fruitland, Maryland man, needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The school bus was not hit, and no children were injured. Sussex Highway was closed in the area for about 3.5-hours
"The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333," State Police said in a statement.