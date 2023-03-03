A driver suffered extremity injuries after being involved in a crash on I-495 northbound that left his truck hanging partially over the side of the road.
Delaware State Paramedics reported to I-495 northbound at the Edgemoor Road underpass at 4:23 p.m. on March 2, 2023 to find a pick-up truck with its back hanging off the overpass.
The 63-year-old man was able to escape, and was treated on the scene for his injuries, but was not taken to the hospital after refusing any additional help.
Traffic on I-495 was down to one lane for over two hours while the truck was removed from the roadway.
Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.