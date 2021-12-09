Students in three New Castle County school districts who saw their bus drivers go on strike Thursday, will have them back Friday.
"Drivers are going back to school tomorrow."
That's the word from Teamsters Union 326 Vice President Len McCartney, who said they spent the day negotiating with parent company First Student, who contracts buses to the Appoquinimink, New Castle Vo-Tech, and Christina School Districts.
"We have a tentative agreement with the company right now. The contract will be voted on next week, based upon ratification of the membership."
Vo-Tech schools Delcastle and Hodgson went to remote learning on Thursday, and were planning a hybrid, synchronous model on Friday before McCartney's announcement.
McCartney did not provide details, which came a day after his membership voted down a contract offer by a 27-23 vote.
"Nobody is ever happy all of the time, but I think we did very well today."
Appoquinimink schools remained open, but shifted bus routes which caused delays both for students being picked up and dropped off.