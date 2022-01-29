Governor John Carney lifted the Level 2 Driving Restrictions for Kent and Sussex Counties at 6pm, as Delaware continues to clean up from a Nor'Easter that dropped up to 14 inches of snow on the state.
The driving restrictions had been put in place starting at 10pm Friday night, ahead of a coastal storm that has pounded the shoreline from the Eastern Shore of Virginia to New England.
As of 5 p.m. Islip, New York, on Long Island, had the most with 24.1", with Bridgewater, Massachusetts recording 24.0".
Earlier today, DELDOT's C.R. McLeod said the main goal for them were major roadways, especially as gusty winds continue.
"Our plow crews are continuing to work to really get our primary roads in good shape," McLeod said. "Just driving up from Sussex County, primary roads still have snow cover. We're working hard to get that snow off the road surface. The continued challenge this afternoon is going to be, with these high winds, we're going to see drifting of snow. So even though we're plowing, we're still seeing that snow drift onto the roads, which can obviously cause issues. That's going to be a challenge for us through the afternoon and into the evening hours."
Lewes recorded the 14.1" inch total, with 11 inches recorded in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, where the NWS confirmed Blizzard conditions of 35mph sustained winds and 1/4 inch of visibility due to snow existed for at least three straight hours. It's the first Blizzard in Delaware since 2018.
Kent County was led by Sandtown's 11.2", with Felton receiving 9", and Dover getting 8.4".
Officially, Wilmington received 3.4" at the New Castle County Airport, but the highest totals in New Castle County included Bear (6.0), Odessa (5.2), Hockessin (4.3), and Blackbird (4.2). Newark and Hockessin received some of the lowest totals, as expected, at just over 2 inches.
Just over the Delaware Bay, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey received 19", Absecon 18.5", Ocean City 15.5", and Cape May 11.5".
Ocean Pines, Maryland picked up 14" to lead that state.
It is expected to remain extremely cold overnight, with blowing snow and lows in the single digits upstate, with wind chills below 0. Tomorrow's high is only expected to approach the upper 20s, but with less wind it should begin to feel warmer.
---
WDEL's DJ McAneny and Chris Carl contributed to this report.