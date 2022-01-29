Governor John Carney lifted the Level 2 Driving Restrictions for Kent and Sussex counties at 6 p.m. Saturday as Delaware continues to clean up from a Nor'Easter that dropped up to 14 inches of snow in the southern part of the state.
The driving restrictions had been put in place starting at 10 p.m Friday ahead of a coastal storm that has pounded the shoreline from the Eastern Shore of Virginia to New England.
As of 5 p.m. Islip, New York, on Long Island, had the most snow with 24.1 inches and Bridgewater, Massachusetts came in at a close second, recording 24 inches of snow.
Earlier today, DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod said the main goal for them was clearing major roadways, which proved challenging amid gusty winds.
"Our plow crews are continuing to work to really get our primary roads in good shape," McLeod said. "Just driving up from Sussex County, primary roads still have snow cover. We're working hard to get that snow off the road surface. The continued challenge…is going to be [that] with these high winds, we're going to see drifting of snow. So even though we're plowing, we're still seeing that snow drift onto the roads, which can obviously cause issues. That's going to be a challenge for us through the afternoon and into the evening hours."
Lewes recorded the 14.1 total inches with 11 inches recorded in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, where the NWS confirmed blizzard conditions of 35 mph sustained winds and 1/4 inch of visibility due to snow existed for at least three straight hours. It's the first blIzard in Delaware since 2018.
Kent County was led by Sandtown's 11.2 inches with Felton receiving 9 inches, and Dover getting 8.4 inches.
Officially, Wilmington received 3.4 inches at the New Castle Airport, but the highest totals in New Castle County included Bear (6 inches), Odessa (5.2 inches) Hockessin (4.3 inches), and Blackbird (4.2 inches) Newark and Hockessin received some of the lowest totals, as expected, at just over 2 inches.
Just over the Delaware Bay, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey received 19 inches, Absecon 18.5 inches, Ocean City 15.5 inches, and Cape May 11.5 inches.
Ocean Pines, Maryland, picked up 14 inches to lead that state.
It‘s expected to remain extremely cold overnight, with blowing snow and lows in the single digits upstate, with wind chills below zero. Sunday’s high is only expected to approach the upper 20s, but with less wind it should begin to feel warmer.
---
WDEL's DJ McAneny and Chris Carl contributed to this report.