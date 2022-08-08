With the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club just one week away (August 16th to 21st), New Castle County is inviting small businesses to participate in a unique opportunity to market themselves during the tournament.
The 'Small Business Open' is a collaborative effort between the county, New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wilmington, the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitor Bureau, and the state Division of Small Business, to spotlight small businesses in New Castle County.
"This is our Super Bowl, this is our World Series you're talking about," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. "What we're working on in New Castle County government is how to make sure that this incredible week leaves a lasting impact on our community, particularly with respect to people coming, spending money, and spending money on our small businesses."
One of the two programs available in the 'Small Business Open' is a discount program and digital map focusing on businesses near the golf course itself.
Businesses can offer discounts for those guests who present a tournament ticket.
The county will provide a printable logo and social media logo to indicate that business will offer some kind of special deal. The map will be promoted via QR code at the tournament and will list participating businesses and neighborhoods.
"They'll be able to see a digital map of where these businesses are so they can easily connect those coming for golf with businesses in our area," said Meyer.
The second program will be a pair of small business night markets on Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th from 7 to 10 p.m.
"We have a marketplace we're setting up behind Frawley Stadium down at the Riverfront for our small businesses to sell their products, along with food trucks and entertainment," said Meyer.
For more information go to New Castle County's YouTube channel.