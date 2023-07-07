The Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division began investigating illegal drug sales in Wilmington back in February.
Police police executed a search warrant on the 700 block of North Pine Street at around noon on June 21, finding two loaded 9 millimeters, crack, heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Since then, Wilmington police have arrested 34-year-old Dawon Brown and 32-year-old Brandi Henry without incident.
Both Brown and Henry have charges related to the guns, drugs, conspiracy, and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and are behind bars at this time.
Brown is being held on $129,000 cash-only bail and Henry is on $55,000 cash-only bail.