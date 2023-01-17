A six-month investigation into suspected "pop-up" marijuana sales throughout New Castle County has resulted in the arrests of 22 suspects.
Delaware State Police said Tuesday that all 22 defendants were taken into custody without incident last Thursday at a home in the 2,200-block of Kirkwood Highway. A search warrant turned up just over 86-pounds of marijuana and other drugs, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as three firearms. Police said one of the guns was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police.
Specifically, State Police said the search uncovered:
approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest.
Delaware State Police listed these suspects and the charges they are facing in the case:
Eliana Rodriguez, 35, from Wilmington, DE
Ricardo Cruz-Santana, 31, from Wilmington, DE
Brandon Noel, 33, from New Castle, DE
Hector Lazu, 32, from Newfield, NJ
Michael Negron, 25, of Philadelphia, PA
Mustafa Akin, 26, of New Castle, DE
Malakhi Morales, 19, of Wilmington, DE
Sadman Abedin, 25 of Galloway, NJ
Karon Holloway, 28, of Newfield, NJ
Fermin Aponte, 22, of Bronx, NY
Andrew Thomas, 35, of Wilmington, DE
Marisol Santiago, 44, of Newfield, NJ
These 12 suspects were charged with
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Conspiracy 2nd (F)
All these suspects were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution or Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $52,000 cash bond.
Camron Parker, 21 of Lindenwold, NJ
Levick Linton, 34 of Philadelphia, PA
Miguel Lara, 27, of Galloway, NJ
Shiheem Reevey, 21, of Clementon, NJ
Jonathan Ramos, 26, of Philadelphia, PA
Elijah Stevens, 29, of Dover, DE
Khamir Harvey, 24, of Egg Harbor City, NJ
These 7 suspects were charged with
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Conspiracy 2nd (F)
All these suspects were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $162,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Argentiero, 23, of Egg Harbor City, NJ
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Conspiracy 2nd (F)
- Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
Argentiero was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $185,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Rodriguez, 32, of Wilmington, DE
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Conspiracy 2nd (F)
- Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
- Possession of a Firearm during commission of a Felony
Rodriguez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $242,000 cash bond.
Drew Stith, 27, of Newark, DE
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Conspiracy 2nd (F)
- Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
- Possession of a Firearm during commission of a Felony
- Wearing Body Armor during the commission of a Felony
Stith was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $242,000 cash bond.