Drugs seized along Kirkwood Highway in January 12, 2023 search warrant

 Photo courtesy of Delaware State Police

A six-month investigation into suspected "pop-up" marijuana sales throughout New Castle County has resulted in the arrests of 22 suspects.

Delaware State Police said Tuesday that all 22 defendants were taken into custody without incident last Thursday at a home in the 2,200-block of Kirkwood Highway. A search warrant turned up just over 86-pounds of marijuana and other drugs, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as three firearms. Police said one of the guns was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police.

Specifically, State Police said the search uncovered:

approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest.

Delaware State Police listed these suspects and the charges they are facing in the case:

Eliana

Eliana Rodriguez, 35, from Wilmington, DE

cruz-santana

Ricardo Cruz-Santana, 31, from Wilmington, DE

Noel

Brandon Noel, 33, from New Castle, DE

Lazu

Hector Lazu, 32, from Newfield, NJ

Negron

Michael Negron, 25, of Philadelphia, PA

Akin

Mustafa Akin, 26, of New Castle, DE

Malakhi

Malakhi Morales, 19, of Wilmington, DE

sadman

Sadman Abedin, 25 of Galloway, NJ

holloway

Karon Holloway, 28, of Newfield, NJ

Fermin

Fermin Aponte, 22, of Bronx, NY

Thomas

Andrew Thomas, 35, of Wilmington, DE

marisol

Marisol Santiago, 44, of Newfield, NJ

These 12 suspects were charged with

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Conspiracy 2nd (F)

All these suspects were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution or Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $52,000 cash bond.

Parker

Camron Parker, 21 of Lindenwold, NJ

Levrick

Levick Linton, 34 of Philadelphia, PA

Lara

Miguel Lara, 27, of Galloway, NJ

Reevey

Shiheem Reevey, 21, of Clementon, NJ

Ramos

Jonathan Ramos, 26, of Philadelphia, PA

Stevens

Elijah Stevens, 29, of Dover, DE

harvey

Khamir Harvey, 24, of Egg Harbor City, NJ

These 7 suspects were charged with

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Conspiracy 2nd (F)

All these suspects were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $162,000 cash bond.

Nicholas

Nicholas Argentiero, 23, of Egg Harbor City, NJ

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Conspiracy 2nd (F)
  • Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
  • Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Argentiero was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $185,000 cash bond.

Rodriguez

Nicholas Rodriguez, 32, of Wilmington, DE

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Conspiracy 2nd (F)
  • Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
  • Possession of a Firearm during commission of a Felony

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $242,000 cash bond.

Stith

Drew Stith, 27, of Newark, DE

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Possession with intent to deliver Tier 3 – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Conspiracy 2nd (F)
  • Possession of a Firearm with Narcotics
  • Possession of a Firearm during commission of a Felony
  • Wearing Body Armor during the commission of a Felony

Stith was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $242,000 cash bond.