After Wilmington experienced one of its driest months on record, the skies reversed course Monday, bringing a flooding rain to Northern Delaware.
Wilmington officially received 3.55" of rain at the New Castle Airport, the city's climate site, including the 4 p.m. hour when 1.97" fell.
The rain was enough to cause major problems on Delaware's roadways, with flooding conditions in the usual places, such as Route 9 south of New Castle and Governor Printz Boulevard in Edgemoor, but also on major arteries.
Some vehicles bypassing a closure and risking the flood waters on 12th Street in Wilmington. #netde pic.twitter.com/wLeJn3ISi0— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) June 13, 2023
Southbound Delaware Route 1 was reduced to one lane for about two hours Monday, as poor drainage caused water to puddle in the other lane, backing up traffic. High water also collected on I-495 near the Christina River Bridge for a brief period at the peak of the storm.
Flooding was also reported on Cedar Lane Road and Boyds Corner Road in the Middletown area, and on Red Lion Road at the Red Lion Creek.
The National Weather Service received a report of 4.13" of rain in Bellevue Hills, with 4.08" reported in Bear.
The Delaware Environmental Observing System stations peaked with 3.68" in Claymont, 3.48" in New Castle, 3.43" in Townsend, and 3.29" in Prices Corner.
All 10 observation sites in New Castle County recorded at least one inch of rain, with Harrington tops in Kent County at 0.88", while Bethany Beach picked up 0.86" to lead Sussex County.
The deluge stops a historic dry spell in Wilmington, which recorded its fifth-driest month on record with just 0.20" in all of May.
The 3.55" collected in six hours was more than the entire months of January (2.92"), February (1.65"), March (2.26"), and May (0.20").
It also set a June 12 daily record in Wilmington, and was the biggest single-day rainfall since August 4, 2020 (4.48").
The National Weather Service is projecting a dry day on Tuesday, with highs around 80, with shower chances returning on Wednesday and Thursday.
The latest version of the U.S. Drought Monitor issued last week put New Castle County in a "Moderate Drought" category. An update to that, which would include Monday's rain, should be issued on Thursday.