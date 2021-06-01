Wilmington fire officials are taking the opportunity to remind residents that dryers need to be cleaned on a routine basis, both filters and duct work.
Firefighters responded at 8:45 Monday night, May 31, 2021, to the 4-hundred block of West 21st Street for a reported house fire.
Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement.
They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and kept it from spreading to the rest of the house.
A dryer was destroyed.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are 2,900 home clothes dryer fires each year and of those fires, 34% are caused from failing to clean the dryer.
It is recommended to clean your dryer lint filters after each laundry load and clean your dryer vent ductwork every year.
Always turn off your dryer when leaving your home or sleeping.