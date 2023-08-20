If your home needs critical repairs but the COVID pandemic kept you from having them done, you may be eligible for financial help, thanks to the Delaware State Housing Authority and Habitat For Humanity.
The state got 50 million dollars from the Federal Homeowner Assistance Fund, 3 million of which is being used to kick off the Delaware Homeowners Assistance Fund Home Repair Program, said the DSHA's Laurie Stovall.
"It allows Delaware homeowners to make critical home repairs, such as pest abatement, mold remediation--even heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical repairs, along with many more," said Stovall.
Homeowners have to meet eligibility requirements to qualify, one of which is household income.
"If you're a four-person household in New Castle County, you need to make under $89, 250.00, but if you're an eight-person household in New Castle County, you need to make under $117, 850.00," said Stovall.
Find out more about the program by going to destatehousing.com and scrolling down to "Latest News."