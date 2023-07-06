A man is being sought in connection with two bank robberies.
Delaware State Police said a man approached a teller at M & T Bank on Concord Pike Wednesday afternoon and demanded money. The suspect fled with a blue bag containing cash.
Police believe the same man, 57-year-old Brian Adam of Wilmington, held up Citizens Bank in the Acme market at Naamans Road and Foulk Road June 22nd.
Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts or these two incidents is asked to contact State Police at 302-365-8472 or Delaware Crime Stoppers.