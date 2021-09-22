Delaware State Police said Wednesday they are investigating an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Fairfax grocery store.
According to authorities, a 68-year-old woman put groceries in her vehicle in the parking lot of Acme at 1901 Concord Pike around 3:30 p.m. on September 21, 2021, and then went to return her cart. Upon returning to her vehicle, a man was there waiting for her and asked for her keys.
The victim tried to walk away, but the man persisted in demands to receive her keys, police said. The woman screamed, ran back to her vehicle, and was able to drive away without injury.
The suspect was described by police as a black male, 5'5" to 5'10", 180 to 200 pounds. He fled the scene in an unidentified dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.