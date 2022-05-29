State police are looking for the man who fired shots after an altercation that started in the parking lot of the Wawa in Glasgow.
It happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Troopers say two men got into an argument outside the store.
When the victim drove off, the suspect followed - later firing several shots at the victim - hitting him in the hand and hitting his vehicle several times. The victim drove into ditch and ran to a nearby neighborhood for help.
A second vehicle was also hit during the shooting.
Troopers say the suspect was driving a black sedan.