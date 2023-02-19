A shooting in Seaford left a man wounded Sunday morning, and Delaware State Police are working to track down whoever pulled the trigger.
Troopers were dispatched to a house in the 26000 block of Sussex Highway around 3:40 a.m. and located the 18-year-old victim, who'd been wounded in the leg.
The victim was shot during a large party, and detectives found several shell casings on the property, but haven't been able to identify a suspect or determine a motive.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to contact Detective P. Haley with the Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit by calling 302.856.5850.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.