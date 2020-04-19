The widow of a Delaware State trooper gunned down in April, 2017 is launching a fundraising effort to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for troopers and other law enforcement officers.
Louise Cummings, whose husband Cpl./1 Stephen Ballard was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle, said she wanted to help make sure troopers are protected against the coronavirus.
"They're right in the thick of it and they're jumping in to save people, they're not worrying about 'are you going to cough on me,'" said Cummings.
"I was just trying to think of what I would want for Stephen, want him to be protected, as a wife and for our family."
So Cummings found a vendor in Maryland who makes face shields and she's already purchased the first one hundred and is hoping a GoFundMe effort will allow her to buy more.
"Police will be able to see who they're interacting with, they'll be able to see the officer, which for safety reasons for law enforcement is important," said Cummings.
Cummings already had to postpone a fundraising event which is held annually in early April which raises money for non-profits in Ballard's name.