Tuition at Delaware State University will go up for the first time since 2017.
Undergraduate tuition at DSU will rise by $750 per semester starting in the fall. The increase does not affect Inspire scholars, or students on full scholarships. According to Delaware State University officials, costs will actually go down for students whose families earn less than $30,000 a year.
"We have been, are, and will continue to be the best return on investment in higher education for students and their families,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said. “After six years of constant growth, it is time to ensure the long-term financial sustainability necessary to continue to deliver on our promise of a high-quality, high-value college education."
Allen made reference to consistent growth in enrollment at DSU, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Delaware State's acquisition of Wesley College in Dover.
Although the university faced financial pressure from the beginning of the pandemic, DSU Chief Financial officer Anas Ben Addi noted that it was still able to forgive more than $10-million in student debt for the graduating classes of 2021 and 2022.
“Our horizon could have included decreased enrollment, significant workforce reductions, continued rising costs on infrastructure improvements, and other headwinds that have changed the landscape for higher education nationwide,” Ben Addi said. “But like many of our sister institutions, we received a reprieve in the form of one-time capital infusions and increased philanthropic support, which allowed us to continue expanding and investing in our future.”