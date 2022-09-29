On the site of the former baseball field where the Delaware State University Hornets played, the university's first new academic building in years is sprouting.
The university community gathered Thursday to break ground on a new building that will serve students, faculty and staff of the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology.
The structure will feature "living walls" with actual plants and the latest in classroom technology. Additional needed research space will also be included as well as demonstration space for drones, robotics and other activities.
DSU leaders said the project recognizes the long-established mission of the land-grant institution, as well as the way science, technology and agriculture converge in addressing local and worldwide issues - such as food insecurity.
"Because of our increase in student enrollment, we need this additional space," College Dean Dr. Cherese Winstead said.
It was also announced Thursday that Agilent Technologies Inc. would partner with DSU to increase the share of under-represented students who enter the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). Agilent presented Delaware State University with a donation of $1,000,000 to support new lab instrumentation, allowing the university to expand educational opportunities and advance research in applied chemistry, biological sciences, molecular and cellular sciences and other related disciplines.
“Agilent is creating an opportunity for Delaware State University to be the Mid-Atlantic hub for bio-life research,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said. “That means, Lincoln University, Cheney State, UMES and Morgan State University will be our partners.”
“One of the things that is important for Agilent is investing in the science for the future; not just in the technology for the future, but also in the talent and capabilities,” Agilent Supplies Division Vice President and general Manager Greg McKinney said. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Delaware State University.”