Delaware State will not resume its women's bowling season as members of the team continue to recover from last week's bus crash in Virginia.
DSU says two players and a staff member remain in Virginia hospitals after the February 23 crash on I-85 south of Petersburg, Virginia on their way to an event at North Carolina A&T.
"Delaware State University is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes for our student-athletes and staff as we continue to heal during this time," said Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson in a statement.
Initial reports said five players were injured along with another coach.
Virginia State Police charged the driver with reckless driving.
DekState was scheduled to participate in an USBC event before the conference championships later this month.