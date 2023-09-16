The life and career of the late State Senator Herman Holloway Senior...
Documents, photos and articles are on display at Delaware State University as part of an exhibition through Friday, September 22nd.
Holloway served in the General Assembly for three decades before he died in 1994. One bill he sponsored elevated the former Delaware State College to Delaware State University. He was the first African American to be elected as a Delaware State Senator.
Former State Representative Nancy Wagner, a Republican, agreed to co-sponsor the DSU-related bill, which led to some objection in Holloway's Democratic caucus at the time.
“I was honored to work with him. I think of him as a man who bridged a gap when everyone was not quite where they should have been in terms of understanding what was good for the state,” Wagner said. “But Senator Holloway was able to make them listen, in an extremely well respected way, with a voice that everyone paid attention to. He got things done. He changed Delaware.”
DSU maintains and preserves the Holloway collection in its archives, as requested by Holloway's family. Part of the collection is currently on display in the Arts Center Gallery through Friday.