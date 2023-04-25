DSU logo

Delaware State University is receiving $1.6 million in federal funding to invest in the areas of agriculture research and education, economic development, student mentoring, and space exploration.

The investment will assist the school with a mentoring project for young Black men and provide summer jobs to 80 Black male DSU students.

The funding will also establish a Space Center within the existing Optical Science Center for Applied Research, and support an agriculture incubator.

University of Delaware will also be benefiting from the federal funds as well for similar projects.

Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology. 

  Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years.  She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee.

  Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.