Delaware State University is receiving $1.6 million in federal funding to invest in the areas of agriculture research and education, economic development, student mentoring, and space exploration.
The investment will assist the school with a mentoring project for young Black men and provide summer jobs to 80 Black male DSU students.
The funding will also establish a Space Center within the existing Optical Science Center for Applied Research, and support an agriculture incubator.
University of Delaware will also be benefiting from the federal funds as well for similar projects.