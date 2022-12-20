Delaware State University is turning to a former rival to take over their football program.
Former Morgan State Head Coach Lee Hull will take over the DelState program, about a month after the dismissal of DSU-alum Rod Milstead.
Hull coached the Bears for two seasons, taking them to a share of the MEAC title and an FCS playoff berth in 2014 before joining the Indianapolis Colts as a receivers coach in 2016.
Hull returned to FCS football as a receivers coach at Wagner in 2019, before moving back to the MEAC as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard the past two seasons.
Before his Morgan State stop, Hull worked six years as an assistant at Maryland and five years at both Oregon State and his alma mater Holy Cross.
Hull played four years at Holy Cross before spending three years in the Canadian Football League.
"I want to thank Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson and the Delaware State family for the privilege to serve as the new head coach of the Hornets," said Hull. "The amazing growth and achievements of the university present an opportunity to take the football program to new levels of success as well. Given the school's location in the heavily populated Mid-Atlantic region and growing status as a university, I'm excited to share its story in search of student-athletes who are champions in the classroom, the campus and community, and on the field. I have longed to return to the MEAC as a head coach, and I'm extremely grateful to Delaware State for giving me the opportunity."
Delaware State President Tony Allen spoke about the 24th Head Coach to lead the Hornets program:
"Coach Hull is committed to our vision for the University—an institution committed to excellence and growth with a deep desire to dominate recruiting in the region and a laser focus on winning on and off the field. We are fortunate to have him and look forward to his leadership of Delaware State football and throughout the University."