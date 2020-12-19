Delaware State University is getting $2,000,000.00 in grants to help with its acquisition of Wesley College and recruit students interested in health-related careers.
$1,000,000.00 from the Longwood Foundation is earmarked for transition costs to help DSU acquire Wesley, including expenses related to personnel and aligning the two schools' curricula.
DSU announced a plan to acquire Wesley in July of last year, and the hope is that the transaction will be complete by this July, pending DSU's meeting conditions including accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Delaware State is also in line for $1,000,000.00 from the company behind the Chinese-owned Tik Tok video-sharing app to recruit students from so-called "under-represented" races to pursue careers in medicine and other health-related fields.
The money is part of what Tik Tok calls its "Health Heroes Relief Fund," which, among other things, promotes coronavirus testing on DSU's Dover campus.