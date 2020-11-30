The President of Delaware State University, Dr. Tony Allen, has been selected to head up the four person Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) for President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
According to a statement issued by Delaware State University, Allen has known Biden for twenty-five years including a stint as a special assistant and speech writer for then-Senator Biden in the late 1990s.
Allen said he was "deeply humbled" to help organize the historic inauguration “of a good and decent patriot” during an unprecedented time in the country’s history.
“This year's inauguration will look different amid the pandemic," said Allen, "but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”
The PIC works with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) to coordinate all activities surrounding the 59th inaugural ceremonies including the swearing-in on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Also named on the PIC were:
- Maju Varghese, Executive Director – the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris campaign.
- Erin Wilson, Deputy Executive Director – the Biden-Harris campaign’s National Political Director.
- Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela – one of Joe Biden’s earliest elected supporters.