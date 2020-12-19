Delaware State University is getting $2 million in grants to help with its acquisition of Wesley College to recruit students interested in health-related careers.
A total of $1 million, from the Longwood Foundation, is earmarked for transition costs to help DSU acquire Wesley, including expenses related to personnel and aligning the two schools' curricula.
DSU announced a plan to acquire Wesley in July of last year, and the hope is that the transaction will be complete by this July, pending DSU's meeting conditions including accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Delaware State is also in line for $1 million from the company behind the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app to recruit students from so-called "under-represented" races to pursue careers in medicine and other health-related fields.
The money is part of what Tik Tok calls its Health Heroes Relief Fund, which among other things, promotes coronavirus testing on DSU's Dover campus.
The donations come after DSU received its largest donation to date, $20 million, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Amazon giant Jeff Bezos' ex-wife donated more than $4.5 billion to various causes since July. DSU was one of 15 historically black colleges she supported with monetary gifts.