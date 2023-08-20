With growing enrollment and expansion, Delaware State University felt it was time to spruce up its branding.
The DSU Hornet has a new look on merchandise that's already on sale in preparation for homecoming in October. The University's main logo features the familiar flagpoles on the Dover main campus.
DSU's marketing and communications team received feedback from hundreds of people including alumni and students in creating the new designs.
"As ambassadors of the university, the unique experiences and perspectives of several alumni were utilized to create a design which generations of hornets can embrace," Delaware State University Alumni Association National President Leah Williams said.
“We are excited to introduce this new visual mark featuring flags that represent our diversity and honor, a mound that denotes our strong foundation, and traditional blue and red colors that reflect our inspiration and loyalty,” Senior Associate Vice President of Marketing Dr. Dawn Mosley said. “I am proud of our lead designer Jasmine Couch, our entire Marketing team, and the participants who provided valuable feedback to help shape the final design.”
The Hornet redesign, meanwhile, is said to represent "consistent bold and strong performances on the field of play that are packed with an unrelenting sting," according to DSU Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson.