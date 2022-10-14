The AT&T Foundation is giving back in a big way to Delaware State University and its students.
A total of $18,000 was awarded to the university to develop eLearning Instructional videos and create two online learning strategy courses. Funding will also be used for student scholarships.
“The grant of $18,000 will allow us to develop an innovative certificate program for first-responders. Delaware State University’s Trauma Academy offers an Organizational Trauma and Resiliency Training Program, which will focus on imparting knowledge and values that enable professionals to skillfully engage in service delivery to individuals who were impacted by toxic stress and complex trauma," said Dr. Gwen Scott-Jones, Dean of the University’s Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. "More specifically, our overall goal is to educate and train professionals to provide culturally responsive and trauma-informed care.”
The scholarship opportunities were announced Friday during a special event at Delaware State University in Dover, featuring college leadership, local, state and federal officials, including Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long; business leaders; students; and representatives from AT&T.