Irenee du Pont, Junior, one of the oldest members of the du Pont family, died on January 16, 2023, according to his obituary.
He was the last surviving child of Irenee du Pont who served as company president from 1919 to 1925.
Irenee, Junior, was hired by the family company in 1946 and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee.
He also served on the board of directors of Wilmington Trust and the board of trustees of Wilmington University.
He is survived by thirteen grand-children and thirteen great-grand-children.
He was 103.