Every year, over 23,000 kids age out of foster care in the United States.
Of that 23,000, 7 out of 10 women that age out of foster care become pregnant before their 21st birthday.
Duffy Samuels began speaking to his wife, who worked with foster families, about how they could help their community.
Kiara Samuels's brainchild grew with her husband's work with Duffy's Hope-- including 6 Delmar Street in New Castle County.
"We have to do more than just be a temporary situation for students," says Samuels. "I figured the house would be a situation where-- you know, we can't fix every problem but we can at least provide a longer-standing resilience for the students so they can go out into the world and become better individuals."
She also says that she hopes the people she's helping now could essentially pay it forward by building on her and her husbands' work.
Eleven year old Kennedi Naomi Bailey has lived her entire life watching both of her parents give back to their communities and is clearly noticing her mom's goal.
"I hope to keep it going-- the generational [pattern] of amazing people," Kennedi says, looking back at her mom.
She's watched her mom, Kiara Samuels, care deeply for children she worked with in the foster care system while her dad Duffy Samuels pushed for affordable housing for young women aging out of the system.
Six Delmar Street became the location of their collective dreams' reality after the home became dilapidated from neglect.
The home was a vacant eyesore, says County Executive Matt Meyer.
"One thing I've heard about time and again was the number of vacant, delinquent properties in neighborhoods," says Meyers. "They were a blight on neighborhoods: no one wants to live next to a vacant, delinquent property with the roof caving in, shrubbery overrun, and no one that's cutting the grass."
The delinquent home had not had taxes paid on it, and the county agreed to give it to those who promised to rehabilitate it and "make it something worth-wild."
After Duffy's Hope worked on the property for four years, the home is almost ready for its 18 year old tenants-- girls that will also be supported through their GEDs and college.
The home will have a ribbon cutting ceremony next month.