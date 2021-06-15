A dump truck, with its bed in the raised position, smashed into the 12th Street overpass on northbound I-495 on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021, shutting the highway down for six and a half hours.
The impact ripped the dump bed from the truck chassis.
The dump bed ended up in the center lane of the interstate in a pool of hydraulic fluid.
The truck chassis then careened into a line of trees. The driver was not seriously hurt.
Hazardous materials units from the Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) were called in to clean up the fluid.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) crews had to inspect damage to the bridge but allowed the roadway to be reopened at 2:15 p.m.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash. The truck driver faces a charge of driving an overheight vehicle.