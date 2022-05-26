Some of Delaware's beach crossings remained damaged and closed as repairs continue after the week-plus long storm earlier this month that led to major erosion on the coast.
DNREC reported Thursday that the beach access point at the Navy crossing inside Cape Henlopen State Park, along with the Keyquest, Conquest (including pedestrian), and Faithful Steward crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park are closed until further notice.
Unsafe drop-offs remain at many of those locations, although crews have been working over the past two weeks to smoothen out the approach.
DNREC also warns that drive-on beaches have limited sand, even at the lowest tides.
Open drive-on locations include:
- The Point, Herring Point and Gordons Pond crossings at Cape Henlopen State Park. The northernmost pedestrian crossing at The Point parking lot is also closed.
- 3Rs crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park.
- North (York), Middle and South crossing at Fenwick Island State Park.
Rehoboth Beach is reporting that five of its northernmost beach access points are still blocked due to storm damage, and is recommending people use the southern end of the beach where there is more sand. Tidal pools are being created on the beach.
Dewey and Bethany Beaches have reported their access points are open, although Bethany is working to repair their handicap entrance at Wellington Parkway.
South Bethany was still working on repairing their South 3rd Street access point, but all others in the town were reopened by last week, while Fenwick Island has reported no issues going into the holiday weekend.