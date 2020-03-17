A DuPont employee at the company’s Chestnut Run Plaza location has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.
DuPont spokesman Dan Turner confirmed to WDEL that the employee is in isolation and receiving medical treatment.
The building where the employee works is currently under lockdown for deep cleaning.
DuPont has limited the site to essential personnel, and the entire building is off-limits until the deep cleaning is completed.
DuPont Integrated Health Services has reached out to all individuals the employee worked with and provided them with additional information.
“We are committed to keeping our employees safe, healthy and informed. This continues to be our highest priority,” Turner said.
DuPont joins the City of Wilmington's Public Works Department and Wilmington's EastSide Charter School in making announcements Tuesday that one of their staffers contracted COVID-19.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported earlier Tuesday that 16 Delawareans have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 of the people are in New Castle County and one person is from Sussex County.
It's unclear whether any of the three cases are connected to the Wilmington drive-thru testing site held by ChristianaCare last Friday.