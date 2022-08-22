DuPont is making a 50-million-dollar expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business.
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow.
The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors.
About a dozen new jobs will be added to the 70 employees who currently work there.
“DuPont materials for chemical mechanical planarization are an essential part of the semiconductor supply chain, used by customers around the world in highly sensitive semiconductor chip fabrication,” said John Singer, Vice President, Integrated Operations, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. “As we expand to meet industry growth, we’re pleased to have identified a new facility near our existing CMP manufacturing operations in Delaware, where we can continue to have close collaboration with our experienced colleagues in operations, engineering, quality and other interconnected teams.”
DuPont will receive $1.6-million in grant funding from the state for the project.
“The DuPont Company has been part of Delaware’s DNA for 220 years. With this expansion of their semiconductor division, the company is showing their commitment to our state and workforce,” said Governor John Carney. “This site will bring with it a new 385,000-square-foot facility and 10 new jobs close to its existing Newark campus at a time when semiconductors are needed more than ever. Thank you to DuPont Electronics & Industrial for continuing to make Delaware a part of the DuPont story.”