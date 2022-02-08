DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $204 million.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.08 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.
For the year, the company reported net income of $6.47 billion, or $11.89 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $16.65 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to $1. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.15 billion.
DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DD