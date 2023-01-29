Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts".
Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies we have here.
"In these oral histories, people tell us about their lives and it makes it so rich for the audiences," Nutter says.
Oral histories are used to talk about their education, experiences, and how they navigated the companies they worked in by looking through the lens of an African American in the field of science.
She has now recorded the professional and personal experiences of notable scientists in Black history like chemists Rosetta Henderson and Dr. Wesley Memeger Jr.
Growing up as one of 16 kids in the segregated south, Rosetta Henderson overcame quite a few obstacles before she was the first Black female chemist at DuPont.
One of her teachers along the way recognized her talent and said that she should go into the chemistry field, but she began her journey in biology.
"She majored in biology, but she realized that she didn't like dissecting worms," says Nutter. "She ended up going into chemistry."
She had people that believed in her along the way, but she saw racism routinely.
For example, while she was a student at Alabama State University, Henderson participated in the Montgomery bus boycott.
The YWCA was Henderson's home temporarily in Delaware at the same time that she made history, as there was not a lot of places for Black Americans to live at that time.
Hagley Museum will have the oral histories that they've already done on their website but they are hoping to add more as time goes on.