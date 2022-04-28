The Eagles made a pair of trades on the opening night of the NFL Draft, one to get a potential defensive star of the future, and one to get an All-Pro wide receiver.
Philadelphia traded up two slots to pick Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle from the University of Georgia with the 13th overall selection.
Davis won the 2021 Outland Trophy (Best Interior Lineman) and Chuck Bednarik Award (Best Defensive Player) after a senior season with 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 2 sacks.
The Eagles gave the Texans a fourth round (124) and two fifth round picks (162, 166) along with their 15th pick to get Davis.
Moments later, the Eagles traded away their other scheduled first round pick at No. 18, this time to the Titans, to secure WR A.J. Brown, who has already amassed two 1,000-yard seasons in his 3-year NFL career.
The Mississippi product was third in the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting after collecting 52 passes for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns in his rookie season, then backed that up with a 2020 Pro Bowl selection with 70 catches and 1,075 yards with 11 touchdowns that year.
In 2021, Brown took a step back, missing three games, but still grabbing 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns.
ESPN reported that the Eagles and Brown agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract, after he missed the opening phase of the Titans' offseason work while looking for a new contract.
In addition to the 18th pick, the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick (101) for Brown.
Despite trading away four picks, the Eagles still have four picks remaining going into Friday.
They still have their 2nd round (51) and 3rd round (83) selections, and have a 5th round (154) and 7th round (237) choice for day 3.