FILE - This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping felony charges in his home state of Ohio.

The indictment says that the incident happened in December 2019, in which Sills "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."

The victim immediately reported the incident.

Sills only played in only one game this season.  He was inactive for the team's two playoff games.

The Eagles did not immediately have a comment on the charges.

Sills is due in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The NFL says he is not permitted to practice, play or travel with the team.

