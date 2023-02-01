Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping felony charges in his home state of Ohio.
The indictment says that the incident happened in December 2019, in which Sills "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."
The victim immediately reported the incident.
Sills only played in only one game this season. He was inactive for the team's two playoff games.
The Eagles did not immediately have a comment on the charges.
Sills is due in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
The NFL says he is not permitted to practice, play or travel with the team.