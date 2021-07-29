2012 Delaware High School Defensive Player of the Year Andre Patton has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saint Elizabeth alum was a free agent after spending 2020 on the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Patton started five games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, catching 6 passes for 56 yards. He bounced on and off their practice squad in 2017 and 2018.

The 6'3" target signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, where he caught 87 passes for 1,115 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons.

Patton was a 2012 WDEL High School Athlete of the Week.