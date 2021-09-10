The Philadelphia Eagles begin a new era on Sunday when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.
Philadelphia fired head coach Doug Pederson and traded quarterback Carson Wentz after finishing the 2020 season with a 4-11-and-1 record.
Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired to right the ship, and he'll have to mold second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts in order to do so.
Hurts started three games for Philadelphia last season, and was officially named the starting quarterback for 2021 at the end of training camp.
Sirianni and company face a team that's also starting fresh in the Atlanta Falcons.
While Matt Ryan returns for his 14th season as Falcons QB, Arthur Smith replaces Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris at head coach following a 4-and-12 2020.
Smith and Ryan won't have Julio Jones after he was traded to Tennessee in the offseason, but will be able to utilize first-round tight end Kyle Pitts and former Panthers running back Mike Davis.