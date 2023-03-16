Darius Slay said goodbye to Philadelphia prematurely.
After the Eagles informed Slay that he will be released Wednesday, the team reversed course and the two sides are working on restructuring the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback's contract to keep him in Philadelphia, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity because a new deal hasn't been finalized.
Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter earlier Wednesday: "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next."
His wife, Jennifer, posted late Wednesday night: "WE HERE BABY!!"
Slay is scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a salary cap hit of $26.1 million. A post-June 1 release would've opened up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushed about $13 million of Slay's cap hit to 2024. The Eagles agreed with cornerback James Bradberry on a $38 million, three-year contract on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Slay played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.
The Eagles have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps in free agency. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson are free agents.
AP source: Eagles, DT Fletcher Cox agree on 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have agreed on a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the agreement.
A first-round pick in 2012, Cox has been one of the league's best inside defensive linemen for a decade. Cox has 65 sacks in 11 seasons, including seven in 2022 for the league's No. 2 ranked defense.
Keeping Cox helps the NFC champion Eagles offset the loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency.
Philadelphia also has lost linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White and safety Marcus Epps to other teams.