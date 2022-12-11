The occupants of a house in the Newark area are in emergency shelter after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Company crews, along with Newark police, were dispatched to Dallas Drive in Devon Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they discovered a fire burning in a bedroom.
The house's occupants got out safely, and no one was hurt.
The Delaware state Fire Marshal's office is looking into what touched off the blaze, and the Red Cross is providing emergency shelter for the displaced residents.