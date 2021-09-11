A 25-year-old New Jersey man was critically wounded in an early-morning shooting in Minquadale, and whoever shot him is still on the loose.
Troopers were dispatched to East Hazeldell Avenue and North DuPont Highway around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting, Delaware State Police said.
When they got there, the troopers found out the victim had been shot several times during a fight involving a large crowd.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger.
Anyone with information on the crime can call Detective Brian Timmons at 302.365.8434.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.