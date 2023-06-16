Delaware State Rep. Stephanie Bolden is hoping the 5th time is the charm as she continues her effort to change the First State's political calendar.
The Wilmington Democrat is backing House Bill 215, that would shift the date of Delaware's primary election from early September to the fourth Tuesday in April.
Currently, Delaware joins New Hampshire and Rhode Island in holding the country's latest primaries, with each choosing the first Tuesday after the second Monday.
Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Magnolia) backed the bill in the House Administration Committee, saying the late date of Delaware's primaries serves to limit the time a candidate has to go from the primary to general election stage.
"You could have 2 quality candidates in a September primary and they have a 60-day sprint to win the main event. This gives them a better opportunity to be successful in the general (election), which is the one and only prize."
The late April date is intentional, as it would mirror when Delaware holds their Presidential Primary, removing a scenario where Delaware voters would go to the pull on separate dates for Presidential Primary, Delaware Primary, and then the General Election.
"This confusion can lead to lower participation rates and disillusionment with the electoral process. Combining the primaries into a single election date can help to reduce this confusion and encourage more Delawareans to exercise their right to vote," Bolden said in the Administration Committee.
Delaware has traditionally seen lower voter turnout for the statewide primary when compared to the presidential version.
In 2020, 23% of registered voters voted in July's Presidential Primary, while less than two months later, just 16.2% voted in Delaware's primary.
2016 and 2008 also saw about 10% drops in turnouts between presidential and statewide primaries, while in 2012, when just the Republicans had a contested Presidential Primary, their 16% turnout was compared to 13% for the statewide.
Bolden said she would like to see that gap filled by holding them simultaneously.
"We hope to leverage the higher interest in the Presidential elections to increase participation in state, county, and municipal primaries."
Moving Delaware's primary to April would be a seismic shift on the political schedule, as the First State would go from last-in-the-nation to second, behind just Texas, which holds their statewide primaries on the first Tuesday in March.
Locally, Pennsylvania holds their statewide primaries in mid-May, New Jersey votes in June, while Maryland goes to the polls in July.
While HB215 passed unanimously in the House chamber on Wednesday, Bolden has been down this road before.
A version of the same legislation passed the House in 2021, 2019, 2017, and 2016, with the votes being no closer than 34-6.
The stumbling block has been in the Delaware Senate, which rejected the bill in 2016 by a 13-7 vote, even though it had passed the House 33-2 (2 not voting).
Republicans voted against the bill, but Democratic senators voting no on that bill were current Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, current President Pro Tempore David Sokola, and Sarah McBride.
The 2017 version voted out of committee on June 29, and never saw any action on the Senate floor, a similar tale to what happened to Bolden's 2019 attempt.
In the last session, the House passed the bill 37-4 in May 2021, but the Senate never even took on the bill in committee.
State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek) is also taking another attempt at altering Delaware's primary format.
Smith is backing House Bill 43, that would allow the roughly 170,000 Delawareans who are not registered to a political party to vote in the primary of their choice. The bill would not allow crossover, so a registered Democrat could not vote in a Republican primary.
The 2022 version was introduced in March and set dormant, with Smith introducing HB 43 on January 5 of this year, and it still is awaiting any action in the House Administration Committee.