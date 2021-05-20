The cleanup of a train derailment just over the Delaware state line in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is expected to continue on Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police told WDEL News East Penn railroad was expecting a crane to arrive later in the week to help right several cars of a freight train that derailed on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Talleyville firefighters arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and found the incident had actually occurred just over the border in Pennsbury Township.
Officials with Longwood Fire Company then responded to the scene.
The derailment did not involved any hazardous materials.
According to reports with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), this would be the third East Penn derailment over the past eighteen months over a stretch of about four miles of track.
FRA records show the first derailment occurred on December 11, 2019, and caused 135-thousand dollars in damage: 50-thousand dollars in track damage and equipment damages totaling 85-thousand dollars.
That incident was in the area of Route 100 in Montchanin.
Then just about a year later, a derailment occurred just off of Smith Bridge Road.
An FRA report said that incident caused 15-thousand dollars in track damage.
No information about the current derailment has yet been posted by the FRA.