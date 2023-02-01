Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology. Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years. She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee. Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.

