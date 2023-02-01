What do you think the future will look like?
The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future.
"I keep explaining to [the students] that robots are coming-- well, they technically are here," says Moore about increasing opportunities for a more diverse playing field in STEM. "Now, we get a bull-hold on making sure that we're expanding the workforce."
East Side Charter School in Wilmington is constructing a new building on their campus, geared specifically towards STEM.
Erin Bass, the school's CEO Aaron Bass's daughter, says she looks forward to the new building too, even if she will likely no longer be a student once it's done.
"The APEX Program-- I think the kids there deserve a bigger space to bring out more opportunities to grow and learn," says Bass.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings has noticed the changes in Wilmington, specifically the investment in the city's future: the kids.
"We are seeing a people-driven renaissance on Wilmington's East Side that I believe is one of the most important stories in Delaware right now and in the future," says Jennings.
The school is breaking ground on its new building that will be geared specifically towards STEM with the inspiration of decreasing crime in future generations.
Wilmington Mayor Purcyki made an appearance at the new building's groundbreaking ceremony this morning and praised those involved in the project.
"I'm just grateful to all of those big hearted folks and people who have driven to see this-- to see our kids taken care of," says Mayor Purzycki.
"If you take a look at all the headaches we have in this world, it's just because we forgot to take care of our kids."
The school is looking for donors to contribute additional funding.