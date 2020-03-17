An EastSide Charter staffer is one of the 16 Delawareans who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by its CEO.
Aaron Bass wrote to parents on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 saying they were notified one of their staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. That staff member is currently isolated at home, and the school is being deep cleaned.
The school gave no further information, but like the rest of Delaware's K-12 public and charter schools, it's currently closed under the order of Governor Carney until at least Friday, March 27.
Earlier Friday, the city of Wilmington announced one of their Public Works employees also tested positive for COVID-19.